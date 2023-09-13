NORTH CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For a third year, a group of witches is descending from the Adirondacks to put on shows this fall at Gore Mountain, Lake Luzerne, and even in Vermont. The Witches Dance 2023 Tour was announced this week.

Started by Gem Radio Theatre in 2021, the Witches Dance is a series of annual performances around Halloween. Community members dress up in full witchy garb to dance and entertain for senior centers, schools, and communities. This year’s stops include:

Saturday, Sept. 16 Inlet Fall Festival Noon Fern Park, 9 Loomis Road, Inlet

Saturday, Sept. 23 The Great Adirondack Moose Festival 3 p.m. Route 28, Indian Lake Abanakee Studios 4 p.m. Route 28 and Lavergne Road, Indian Lake

Sunday, Sept. 24 24th Annual Lake Luzerne Halloween Pugs & Pumpkins Party 1 p.m. Pavilion Park, 248 Lake Ave., Lake Luzerne

Saturday, Sept. 30 Indian Lake Farmers Market 11 a.m. Indian Lake Central School District, 6345 NY-30, Indian Lake

Saturday, Oct. 7 Gore Mountain Harvest Fest 12:30 p.m. (mountain base), 2:30 p.m. (top of gondolas) Gore Mountain Ski Resort, 793 Peaceful Valley Road, North Creek

Saturday, Oct. 14 Becks Tavern at Gore Mountain Lodge 7 p.m. 881 Peaceful Valley Road, North Creek

Wednesday, Oct. 25 North Creek Senior Citizens Center 6:30 p.m. 3584 State Route 28, North Creek

Friday, Oct. 27 Elderwood at North Creek 10 a.m. 112 Ski Bowl Road, North Creek

Saturday, Oct. 28 Indian Lake Theater 6 p.m. 6311 NY-30, Indian Lake

Tuesday, Oct. 31 Woodstock, VT Details TBA



Gem Radio Theatre is an arts organization that brings performances and reenactments to locations around the North Creek area.