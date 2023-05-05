LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Summer will be back in the village of Lake George before you know it. This year, there’s old and new in the air for the village’s summertime music scene. From a memorial day weekend concert with Twiddle to a new festival hosting DJs from across the northeast, there’s a lot to see and hear.

The following list will be subject to change as more events are announced and details added. Check back as the summer fills up with sound.

A Memorial Day weekend music festival at Charles R. Wood Park. A pair of sets with Twiddle lead two days of music on the weekend of Friday-Saturday, May 27-28. Tickets on sale online, priced at $50 per day.

Lineup includes:

Saturday, May 27 Twiddle TAUK Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad Annie in the Water

Sunday, May 28 Twiddle Dogs in a Pile Mihali & Friends One Time Weekend



Fridays at the Lake Summer Concert Series

Free concerts every Friday night at Shepard Park, typically starting in June and running until the first week of September. 2023 lineup TBA.

Lake George Arts Project Summer Concert Series

Free summer concerts in Shepard Park on Wednesday nights through July and August, plus two special Thursday night shows. Shows start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Bring a chair or blanket.

Lineup includes:

Annie and the Hedonists Wednesday, July 5

Kyshona Wednesday, July 12

Guy Davis Wednesday, July 19

The Clements Brothers Wednesday, July 26

Three Quarter North Wednesday, Aug. 2

TBA show in cooperation with Lake George Music Festival 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9

Zikina Wednesday, Aug. 16

The Ill Fund Ensemble Wednesday, Aug. 23

50th Anniversary Party with The Switch and The Stony Creek Band 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24

Sirsy Wednesday, Aug. 30



Thursday night entertainment

Summer fireworks the week after the 4th of July kick off weekly Thursday fireworks with free music, until early September. Details TBA.

A lakeside music festival at the Lake George Steamboat Company on Saturday, July 8. A full evening of music, from 4-11 p.m., with tickets on sale online. All proceeds benefit the Lake George American Legion Post 374.

Lineup includes:

Galactic w/ Anjelika Jelly Joseph

Eggy

Eastbound Jesus

Chestnut Grove

Hilltop the Band

Neon Avenue

Afterparty to follow at The Lagoon, with E-Block.

A two-day festival inviting DJs to the Lake George area on Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30. The Barn at French Mountain serves as a central location, with music also featured at Wild West Ranch and Wild Horse Saloon. Tickets for sale online.

Lineup includes:

Joe Bermudez

Ronnie Rave

DJ Mega

DJ Mikey B

DJ RVMBA

DJ Willow

NVision

DJ Bill Kraemer

DJ Jodi

DJ Jerry Bazata/DJ Jaz

Tony Platinvm

DJ Mike Alevras

DJ E.N.S.

Marky Mark Brenneisen

From Aug. 6-17, over 80 classical musicians and composers come to Lake George to perform. This year’s festival will be completely held at the Carriage House at Fort William Henry. Tickets are available for either the full festival or your choice of three concerts.

Adirondack Independence Music Festival

Returning festival at Charles R. Wood Park, from Sept. 1-3. Lineup TBA.