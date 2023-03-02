THURMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – East of Warrensburg, the town of Thurman cooks up something good every year in the Adirondacks. When it’s time to tap the trees, it’s also time to invite the community for a treat – or five – or more.

Thurman Maple Days comes again this March, across three weekends: March 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26. Five maple farms across northeastern Warren County will host demonstrations, tours, tastings and shopping from the wide world of maple – beyond just syrup. They’re joined by cheese offerings from Nettle Meadow Farm and an artisan market at Martin’s Lumber.

In addition to the flavorful route of farms, the post office at Thurman Town Hall will be offering a commemorative pictorial postmark on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first-annual Maple Days craft fair will share that spotlight from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year, some Thurman Maple Days locations will be collecting donations for World Central Kitchen, an organization currently working to feed Ukranian refugees. Collection boxes can be found at maple farms on the map, or sent directly by World Central Kitchen, Attn. Erin Gore, 1342 Florida Ave. NW, Washington DC.

Venues open for Thurman Maple Days (Photo: Thurman Maple Days)

Find out what kind of taste is in store at every stop in the Thurman Maple Days tour:

Candy Mountain Maple (CM)

• 441 Lockhart Mountain Road #61 (Corner of Don Potter Road)

• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. every weekend

• Sustainably-farmed maple syrup with modern and environmentally-friendly techniques on display, with a “learning line” showing off the journey sap takes from tree to table

• Maple syrups and pint n’ pancake mix packages for sale

Hidden Hollow Maple Farm (HH)

• 312 Dippikill Road

• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. every weekend

• Family farm with over 6,000 taps

• Maple jelly, candies, cinnamon sugar, pepper and more

Martin’s Lumber & Artisans Market (ML)

• 280 Valley Road

• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. every weekend

• Artisan market held during the Maple Days, with special events by the weekend

• Sunday, March 11: Andy LeBlanc teaches how to make a growing bucket for mushrooms

• Weekends 2 and 3: Laurie West of Empty Nest Sud-drome selling shampoo, body butter, soaps and balms

• Weekends 2 and 3: John Los gives carving demonstrations featuring spoons and Windsor chairs

• Wood burning, gardening, paper creations and wax products among other offerings

Mud Street Maple (MS)

• 269 Mud St.

• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. every weekend

• Sugar shack tours showing the step-by-step process at the newest stop along the Maple Days trail

• Maple-infused lunch, donuts, s’mores and samples of infused syrups, creams and bourbon maple syrup

Nettle Meadow Farm (NM)

• 484 South Johnsburg Road

• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. every weekend

• If you need a break from maple, pivot over to cheese; Nettle Meadow will offer hourly farm tours and tastings, as well as a chance to meet baby goats

• Hot ham and cheese sandwiches, maple appetizers, cookbook and cheese sales

Thurman Town Hall (TH)

• 311 Athol Road

• Saturdays only

• USPS will give out a pictorial stamp, and a craft fair will be held

Toad Hill Maple Farm (THM)

• 137 Charles Olds Road

• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. every weekend

• Tour guides show off the maple operation at a 50-year family-owned business, managing nearly 900 acres of timberland and gathering from over 3,000 sugar maple trees

• Maple creams, sugar and candies for sale, along with bourbon and rye barrel-aged syrups, caramel corn, frosted nuts, granola, and baked goods

Valley Road Maple Farm (VR)

• 190 Valley Road

• 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. every weekend

• Breakfast served every morning starting at 9 a.m., with fresh pancakes

• Tours with tastings of sap and syrup through the process

• Syrups, creams, candies, sugars, nuts, peanut brittle and cotton candy for sale

