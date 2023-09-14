SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next week, Sept. 19-23, in National Voter Registration Week – an important time to ensure that community members are equipped to cast their votes in upcoming elections.

Through the week, the League of Women Voters of Saratoga is celebrating National Voter Registration Week with a series of events around Saratoga and Washington counties. The group is specifically looking to get 16- and 17-year-olds pre-registered to vote, as well as registering any and all who need it. The events will also be spreading up-to-date information on elections, polling places and voting rights.

Events and locations include:

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Price Chopper/Market 32 locations 3049 Route 50, Wilton; 2-5 p.m. One Kendall Way, Malta; 2 – 4:30 p.m. 115 Ballston Ave., Saratoga Springs; 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Stewart’s Shops locations 3 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 214 Guideboard Road, Halfmoon; 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saratoga Hospital 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs; 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Battenkill Branch YMCA 50 East Putnam Ave., Greenwich; 2:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley Community College Tech Smart Facility, 345 Hermes Road, Malta; 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saratoga National Historical Park Naturalization Ceremony, 648 Route 32, Stillwater



Wednesday, Sept. 20

YMCA locations Wilton Branch, 20 Old Gick Road, Wilton; 3-6 p.m. Malta Branch, 10 Medical Park Drive, Malta; 3-6 p.m.

Stewart’s Shops, 15 Round Lake Road, Ballston Lake; 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21

YMCA West Avenue Branch, 290 West Ave., Saratoga Springs; 3-5 p.m.

SUNY Adirondack Saratoga Campus, 696 Route 9, Wilton; 9 a.m. – noon

Friday, Sept. 22

SUNY Adirondack Saratoga Campus, 696 Route 9, Wilton; 8:30 a.m. – noon

YMCA West Avenue Branch, 290 West Ave., Saratoga Springs; 3-5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23