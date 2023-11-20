GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In downtown Glens Falls, the first Thursday of December is Ladies Night. Businesses all across the city’s downtown corridor are getting ready for the festivities in style.

From 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, nearly 40 retailers and restaurants around Glens Falls will offer special deals for women enjoying a night out. Happy hours and special sales abound.

Participating retailers include:

518 Beauty Room Discounted permanent jewelry, champagne, treats 18 Ridge St.

Adirondack Salt Cave 20% off retail items and gift certificates 11 Broad St.

Finders Keepers Consignments Gift certificate raffles, 20-50% off various items 206 Glen St.

Fountain Square Outfitters Store discounts and giveaways 1 Ridge St.

Grounded on Glen St. Yoga 282 Glen St.

Haus of Beauty 10% off certain items 10 Warren St.

J. Reid Menswear 20% off storewide 166 Glen St.

Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council 10% discounts, 15% for LARAC members 7 Lapham Pl.

LHB Soul Center Astrology readings and discounted salon products 8 Maple St.

Lake George Olive Oil Co. 5% off gift baskets, 10% off extra virgin olive oils, $5 off baby bottles, 15% off balsamic vinegars, $10 gift card with $100 purchase 179 Glen St.

MinkyMink 20% off storewide, 30% off denim 203 Glen St.

Northeastern Fine Jewelry Various discounts and giveaways 167 Glen St.

Queensbury Hotel 15% off with mention of Ladies Night 88 Ridge St.

Rude Betty 10% off all purchases 170 Glen St.

Shop the Ladies 15% off all items 206 Glen St. Suite 2

Sol Sister Studio Grand opening, 10% discount

Whisper Boutique 14 Ridge St.

WorkSmart Coworking & Meeting Space Holiday pop-up market 237 Glen St.



After the shopping, come get something good to eat. Participating restaurants include:

The Borboun Room Candy cane martinis, espresso martinis, coquitos all for $10 190 Glen St.

Bullpen Tavern $6 champagne cocktails 216 Glen St

Craft on 9 Craft cocktails, 15% off appetizers 7 South St.

Davidson’s Brothers 20% off retail, food and drink 184 Glen St.

Downtown Social Pizza, $5 draft wine, $8 Kir Royales 190 Glen St.

Farmacy 22 Ridge St.

Fenimore’s Pub 15% with mention of Ladies Night, $10 gift card bonus for every $50 spent 88 Ridge St.

Flight All-night happy hour, sparkling rose special, chocolate and cheese board 11 South St. #201

Flour Child Bakery 15% off everything 128 Glen St.

Go Play With Your Food 10% all board and card gameplay 126 Glen St.

Gourmet Cafe 25% off desserts with mention of Ladies Night 185 Glen St.

Juicin’ Jar 10% off everything, hot cocoa bar, gift basket giveaway 16 Exchange St.

Mean Max Brew Works Drink specials 193 Glen St. #2

Mikado 10% off your order, specialty cocktails 195 Glen St.

Mint 2-for-1 happy hour all night 80 Warren St.

Morgan & Co. 65 Ridge St.

Park & Elm White cosmo special 19 Park St.

Radici Kitchen & Bar 26 Ridge St.

Raul’s Mexican Grill Margarita pitcher, chips and salsa for $30 164 Glen St.

Spot Coffee Discounted lattes 221 Glen St.



“Ladies Night is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Maura Forcier, owner of clothing store MinkyMink and founder of Glens Falls’ Ladies Night event. “We love seeing how much fun everyone is having on their girls’ night out. It’s bustling and festive and everyone’s in such a good mood, trying things on, finding things they love for themselves and getting their holiday shopping done. I’m so excited to do it again this year.”