GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just like April showers lead to May flowers, nicer temperatures lead to adventures outdoors. The Lake George area is a great start, but further up into the Adirondacks, more biking prospects await those who want to hit the roads and trails that crisscross the park.

The Adirondack Park is big – More than 6 million acres in size, in fact. The trails listed here span the northern, eastern and western Adirondacks, along with some southern trails (many southern Adirondack bike rides are included in a list of trails near Lake George). Wherever you decide to take a ride, find out what’s nearby, and prepare for a long, nature-rich ride – whether mountain biking or going for a paved-path cycling ride.

  • Bloomingdale Bog
    • Gate 1.7 miles north of Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake
    • 10.5-mile one-way dirt and gravel mountain biking trail
  • Brewster Peninsula Trails
    • Route 86 in Lake Placid towards Saranac Lake onto Peninsula Road for access
    • Four-section mountain bike trail network, including corridor, lake shore, boundary and ridge sections
  • Fowler’s Crossing Trail Network
    • Route 86 Railroad Crossing, Saranac Lake
    • 7-mile mountain bike trail system following an old railroad
  • Fish Creek Pond Bike Trails
    • 4523 Route 30, Saranac Lake
    • Connected miles of bike paths for all ages
  • Elizabethtown-Westport Loop
    • Starts from Route 9, Elizabethtown
    • 19.5-mile loop running along the shore of Lake Champlain, from Route 9 to County Highway 8 or Elizabethtown-Wadhams Road, Route 22 to Westport, and 9N back to the start
  • Garnet Hill Outdoor Center
    • 39 Garnet Hill Road, North River
    • Five miles of single-track biking around the center Log House, as well as pre-existing trails
    • Rental bikes offered
  • Ironman Loop
    • Route 73, Lake Placid
    • 55.9-mile loop around Lake Placid
    • Used by Ironman competitors
  • Lake Champlain Bikeways
  • McCauley Mountain
    • 300 McCauley Road, Old Forge
    • Ski mountain offering 20 mountain biking trails in the off-season, varying lengths
    • Connected to Tobie Trail, 14-mile pathway between Old Forge, Thendara, Big Moose, Inlet, and Eagle Bay
  • North Creek
    • Parking at Gore Mountain Ski Bowl or Olmstedville Park
    • 15.4-mile ride between Olmstedville and North Creek along Route 28N
  • North Creek-Thurman
    • Looping path starting and ending at 3195 State Route 28, North Creek
    • 40-mile ride running along South Johnsburg Road, Valley Road, Parker Cross Road and Glen-Athol Road
  • Oak Mountain Ski Center
  • Schroon River Road-Schroon Lake
    • Parking at the intersection between Riverbank Road and Schroon River Road, Bolton Landing
    • 20.3-mile ride from Bolton area to the southern tip of Schroon Lake, along the Schroon River
  • Whiteface Mountain Bike Park
    • 5021 Route 86, Wilmington
    • 27 mountain biking trails for beginners and experts, including some from the summit, accessible only by gondola