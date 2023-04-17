GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just like April showers lead to May flowers, nicer temperatures lead to adventures outdoors. The Lake George area is a great start, but further up into the Adirondacks, more biking prospects await those who want to hit the roads and trails that crisscross the park.
The Adirondack Park is big – More than 6 million acres in size, in fact. The trails listed here span the northern, eastern and western Adirondacks, along with some southern trails (many southern Adirondack bike rides are included in a list of trails near Lake George). Wherever you decide to take a ride, find out what’s nearby, and prepare for a long, nature-rich ride – whether mountain biking or going for a paved-path cycling ride.
- Bloomingdale Bog
- Gate 1.7 miles north of Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake
- 10.5-mile one-way dirt and gravel mountain biking trail
- Brewster Peninsula Trails
- Route 86 in Lake Placid towards Saranac Lake onto Peninsula Road for access
- Four-section mountain bike trail network, including corridor, lake shore, boundary and ridge sections
- Fowler’s Crossing Trail Network
- Route 86 Railroad Crossing, Saranac Lake
- 7-mile mountain bike trail system following an old railroad
- Fish Creek Pond Bike Trails
- 4523 Route 30, Saranac Lake
- Connected miles of bike paths for all ages
- Elizabethtown-Westport Loop
- Starts from Route 9, Elizabethtown
- 19.5-mile loop running along the shore of Lake Champlain, from Route 9 to County Highway 8 or Elizabethtown-Wadhams Road, Route 22 to Westport, and 9N back to the start
- Garnet Hill Outdoor Center
- 39 Garnet Hill Road, North River
- Five miles of single-track biking around the center Log House, as well as pre-existing trails
- Rental bikes offered
- Ironman Loop
- Route 73, Lake Placid
- 55.9-mile loop around Lake Placid
- Used by Ironman competitors
- Lake Champlain Bikeways
- Lake Champlain area, passing into Vermont and Canada
- Combined 1,300 miles of interconnected cycling routes, with bikeways running from the Adirondacks to Vermont’s Green Mountains and Quebec, Canada
- McCauley Mountain
- 300 McCauley Road, Old Forge
- Ski mountain offering 20 mountain biking trails in the off-season, varying lengths
- Connected to Tobie Trail, 14-mile pathway between Old Forge, Thendara, Big Moose, Inlet, and Eagle Bay
- North Creek
- Parking at Gore Mountain Ski Bowl or Olmstedville Park
- 15.4-mile ride between Olmstedville and North Creek along Route 28N
- North Creek-Thurman
- Looping path starting and ending at 3195 State Route 28, North Creek
- 40-mile ride running along South Johnsburg Road, Valley Road, Parker Cross Road and Glen-Athol Road
- Oak Mountain Ski Center
- 141 Novosel Way, Speculator
- 13 different mountain bike trails for different skill levels
- Schroon River Road-Schroon Lake
- Parking at the intersection between Riverbank Road and Schroon River Road, Bolton Landing
- 20.3-mile ride from Bolton area to the southern tip of Schroon Lake, along the Schroon River
- Whiteface Mountain Bike Park
- 5021 Route 86, Wilmington
- 27 mountain biking trails for beginners and experts, including some from the summit, accessible only by gondola