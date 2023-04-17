GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Just like April showers lead to May flowers, nicer temperatures lead to adventures outdoors. The Lake George area is a great start, but further up into the Adirondacks, more biking prospects await those who want to hit the roads and trails that crisscross the park.

The Adirondack Park is big – More than 6 million acres in size, in fact. The trails listed here span the northern, eastern and western Adirondacks, along with some southern trails (many southern Adirondack bike rides are included in a list of trails near Lake George). Wherever you decide to take a ride, find out what’s nearby, and prepare for a long, nature-rich ride – whether mountain biking or going for a paved-path cycling ride.

Bloomingdale Bog Gate 1.7 miles north of Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake 10.5-mile one-way dirt and gravel mountain biking trail

Brewster Peninsula Trails Route 86 in Lake Placid towards Saranac Lake onto Peninsula Road for access Four-section mountain bike trail network, including corridor, lake shore, boundary and ridge sections

Fowler’s Crossing Trail Network Route 86 Railroad Crossing, Saranac Lake 7-mile mountain bike trail system following an old railroad

Fish Creek Pond Bike Trails 4523 Route 30, Saranac Lake Connected miles of bike paths for all ages

Elizabethtown-Westport Loop Starts from Route 9, Elizabethtown 19.5-mile loop running along the shore of Lake Champlain, from Route 9 to County Highway 8 or Elizabethtown-Wadhams Road, Route 22 to Westport, and 9N back to the start



Garnet Hill Outdoor Center 39 Garnet Hill Road, North River Five miles of single-track biking around the center Log House, as well as pre-existing trails Rental bikes offered

Ironman Loop Route 73, Lake Placid 55.9-mile loop around Lake Placid Used by Ironman competitors

Lake Champlain Bikeways Lake Champlain area, passing into Vermont and Canada Combined 1,300 miles of interconnected cycling routes, with bikeways running from the Adirondacks to Vermont’s Green Mountains and Quebec, Canada

McCauley Mountain 300 McCauley Road, Old Forge Ski mountain offering 20 mountain biking trails in the off-season, varying lengths Connected to Tobie Trail, 14-mile pathway between Old Forge, Thendara, Big Moose, Inlet, and Eagle Bay

North Creek Parking at Gore Mountain Ski Bowl or Olmstedville Park 15.4-mile ride between Olmstedville and North Creek along Route 28N

