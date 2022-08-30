LEWIS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Park is more than just forests amount mountains. It’s also full of agriculture, which this weekend is set to get a spotlight during the Boquet Valley Cuisine Trail Open Farm Weekend.

Hosted by Adirondack Harvest, the Open Farm Weekend is a chance for Adirondack Park visitors and residents alike to come and visit the food producers of northern New York, and learn some skills along the way. Events include self-guided lavender picking, farm yoga and cooking classes.

The weekend has some potential freebies in store, too. Participants can sign up for a chance to win a $100 credit to be spent at any business that’s a member of Adirondack Harvest. Visitors can enter by signing up for Adirondack Harvest’s news email list at any Open Farm Weekend event.

Find out what’s in store with a full schedule:

  • Adirondack View Vineyard and Lavender
    • Self-guided culinary lavender exhibit and picking, with you-pick sunflowers, zinnias and organic grapes
    • Friday-Monday, Sept. 2-5, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    • Adirondack View Vineyard and Lavender, 59 Thompson Road, Keeseville
  • Mossbrook Roots Flower Farm and Florist
    • Guided tours, you-pick flowers and bouquet bar
    • Friday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 3, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    • Mossbrook Roots Flower Farm and Florist, 614 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville
  • Ausable Brewing Company
    • Music, food trucks and kids activities, hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County
    • Friday, Sept. 2, 4:30 – 8 p.m.
    • Ausable Brewing Company, 765 Mace Chasm Road
  • North Country Creamery
    • Dairy farm tour and cheese tasting
    • Saturday, Sept. 3, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
    • North Country Creamery, 931 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville
  • Essex Farm Tour
    • Farm tour guided by Mark Kimball; free event with suggested $5 donation for kids, $10 for adults
    • Saturday, Sept. 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
    • 2503 Route 22, Essex
  • Adirondack View Vineyard
    • Yoga in the lavender fields with Emily Barry of Adk Yoga; $12 per person, pre-registration required
    • Saturday, Sept. 3, 9-10 a.m.
    • Adirondack View Vineyard and Lavender, 59 Thompson Road, Keeseville
  • Hub on the Hill
    • Low-waste cooking classes; free, pre-registration required
    • Monday, Sept. 5, 5-7 p.m.
    • Hub on the Hill, 545 Middle Road, Essex