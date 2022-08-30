LEWIS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Park is more than just forests amount mountains. It’s also full of agriculture, which this weekend is set to get a spotlight during the Boquet Valley Cuisine Trail Open Farm Weekend.
Hosted by Adirondack Harvest, the Open Farm Weekend is a chance for Adirondack Park visitors and residents alike to come and visit the food producers of northern New York, and learn some skills along the way. Events include self-guided lavender picking, farm yoga and cooking classes.
The weekend has some potential freebies in store, too. Participants can sign up for a chance to win a $100 credit to be spent at any business that’s a member of Adirondack Harvest. Visitors can enter by signing up for Adirondack Harvest’s news email list at any Open Farm Weekend event.
Find out what’s in store with a full schedule:
- Adirondack View Vineyard and Lavender
- Self-guided culinary lavender exhibit and picking, with you-pick sunflowers, zinnias and organic grapes
- Friday-Monday, Sept. 2-5, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Adirondack View Vineyard and Lavender, 59 Thompson Road, Keeseville
- Mossbrook Roots Flower Farm and Florist
- Guided tours, you-pick flowers and bouquet bar
- Friday, Sept. 2, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 3, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Monday, Sept. 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Mossbrook Roots Flower Farm and Florist, 614 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville
- Ausable Brewing Company
- Music, food trucks and kids activities, hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County
- Friday, Sept. 2, 4:30 – 8 p.m.
- Ausable Brewing Company, 765 Mace Chasm Road
- North Country Creamery
- Dairy farm tour and cheese tasting
- Saturday, Sept. 3, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
- North Country Creamery, 931 Mace Chasm Road, Keeseville
- Essex Farm Tour
- Farm tour guided by Mark Kimball; free event with suggested $5 donation for kids, $10 for adults
- Saturday, Sept. 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- 2503 Route 22, Essex
- Adirondack View Vineyard
- Yoga in the lavender fields with Emily Barry of Adk Yoga; $12 per person, pre-registration required
- Saturday, Sept. 3, 9-10 a.m.
- Adirondack View Vineyard and Lavender, 59 Thompson Road, Keeseville
- Hub on the Hill
- Low-waste cooking classes; free, pre-registration required
- Monday, Sept. 5, 5-7 p.m.
- Hub on the Hill, 545 Middle Road, Essex