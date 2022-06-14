WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Warren County’s Board of Elections released a list of dates and times for those planning to vote early ahead of the Primary Election set for June 28. Early voting is set to start on Saturday, June 18, for the election, which includes Democratic candidates for state Governor, Republican candidates for state Governor, a Democratic primary for Lt. Governor, and a Lake Luzerne Town Board seat for Lake Luzerne residents.

Early voters will be able to come to two locations to cast early ballots between June 18 and 28. They can be cast at the Warren County Human Services Building, at 1340 Route 9 in Queensbury; or Glens Falls City Hall, 42 Ridge St. in Glens Falls.

Early voting will run at both locations on the following dates and times leading up to the primary:

Saturday, June 18, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 19, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, June 20, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 23, 9 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, June 24, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 25, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 26, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Any Warren County voter can cast their ballot at either location. Sample ballots can be found online through Warren County. New York State Senate and U.S. House of Representatives primaries will be held on Aug. 23. Voter registration for the June primary is closed, as of June 3.