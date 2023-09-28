TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ticonderoga area’s annual Halloween festival is coming around for another spooky season of fun this year. The full schedule for HalloweenFest 2023 was released this week, full of pumpkin carving, music, and haunted history.

HalloweenFest includes:

Friday, Oct. 20

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.: Halloween movie screening: “Hocus Pocus” Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market Free event; bring a chair or blanket Popcorn and beverages provided

8-11 p.m.: Haunted house Silver Bay YMCA Haunted house event inside Paine Hall



Saturday, Oct. 21

7 p.m.: Live music around Ticonderoga Music at Ledge Hill Brewing from 7-9 p.m. Music at War Cannon Spirits in Crown Point starting at 7 p.m.



Tuesday, Oct. 24

3:30 p.m.: Pumpkin decorating North Country Community College Ticonderoga Campus Free pumpkin decorations with refreshments and other festivities



Wednesday, Oct. 25

4:30 p.m.: Chicken BBQ Ticonderoga Knights of Columbus 1/2 chicken, baked potato, cole slaw, roll, dessert, plus a cash bar $15 per person Live music by Dan Rabideau Proceeds benefit Ticonderoga events



Friday, Oct. 27

5:30 p.m.: Haunted history tour Crown Point State Historic Site Learn about drownings, sea monsters, and more on a walk through the historic site Cider and donuts available

7 p.m.: “Paranormal Hancock” Hancock House, Ticonderoga Historical Society Join a paranormal investigation team on a tour through investigations around the Hancock House

8 p.m.: Halloween party Employees Mutual Association Free Halloween costume party DJ Jazzy Jake

8-11 p.m.: Haunted house Silver Bay YMCA Haunted house event inside Paine Hall



Saturday, Oct. 28

11 a.m.: Nappy’s Puppets Halloween Performance Ticonderoga Community Building Family puppet show

1-3 p.m.: Trunk-or-Treat Hague Community Center parking lot

6:30 – 8:30 p.m.: Pumpkin walk and campfire Percy Thompson Bicentennial Park Jack-o-lanterns around the park, provided by local farms and carved by local schools and community members Hot cider and snacks for sale

7-9 p.m.: Teen Halloween dance Silver Bay YMCA Ticonderoga Teen Center Free, open to 6th-12th graders

7 p.m.: Halloween party War Cannon Spirits Live music by The Accusers

7-9 p.m.: Halloween gathering Ledge Hill Brewing Co. Halloween fun with blues music by Bill Ellis

7-11 p.m.: Halloween party The Barns at Edgemont Inn 21 and over event with cash bar, cocktails, costume contest



Monday, Oct. 30

6 p.m.: Halloween children’s program Black Watch Memorial Library Spooky stories for kids

6:30 p.m.: Zombie fun run Location TBA One-mile costumed run $5 per runner



Tuesday, Oct. 31

3:15 – 5 p.m.: Downtown trick-or-treating Area businesses around downtown Ticonderoga Candy available from participating businesses Montcalm Street closed from Sunshine Laundry to Ticonderoga Heritage Museum

4 – 6:30 p.m.: Trunk-or-Treat Veterans Memorial Park, Crown Point Free youth trick-or-treating

4:30 p.m.: North Creek Witches Dance Montcalm Street Halloween dance performance



HalloweenFest is organized by the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.