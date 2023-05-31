QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every summer, SUNY Adirondack trades in its usual college student population for a younger one. The college’s student summer enrichment program returns this year, with new offerings added to the list for children in grades 4 through 10.

SUNY Adirondack’s summer enrichment courses run from Monday, July 10, to Thursday, July 27. Offerings are split up depending on grade, with one selection of courses for students entering fourth through sixth grades, and another for those entering seventh through 10th. Courses are designed as a fun, engaging way to stop students from experiencing the “summer slide” of learning loss common in many schools.

“We look forward to bringing fun new ways for our youngest learners to pursue their passions and explore their interests,” said SUNY Adirondack Continuing Education and Workforce Innovation Director Susan Corlew. “This program benefits children in ways beyond education and entertainment, providing opportunities to grow socially.”

New to the summer enrichment offerings this year are courses in computer programming, watercolors, and even rocket science. The full course list for 2023 includes:

American Sign Language for Beginners

Wild Watercolor Experience

Hands-On History

Forensic Science and Genetic Genealogy

Intro to Computer Programming

Adventures in Rocket Engineering

The Wonderful World of Science

Drawing and Painting Animals

“Pokemon” Battle Arena

Crystal Myths and Magic

All About Dogs

Drawing and Painting Explorations

Mural Painting

Theater: Next Stage

Introduction to “Dungeons & Dragons”

Mystery Solved 2023

Bookbinding

Culinary Arts

Further information on this summer’s enrichment courses can be found online. Prices vary from $129 to $165 per student.

Registration for summer courses is open online now through SUNY Adirondack. Students in 11th and 12 grades can help too, by signing up as office assistants. Questions on the program can be brought to conted@sunyacc.edu, or (518) 743-2238.