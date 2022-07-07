Six Flags Great Escape celebrated its opening day Saturday, with guests welcomed back to the park for the first time since last fall.

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six Flags Great Escape is a huge draw for summer visitors to the Lake George area. For many, the season pass system is a huge draw, letting families pay once for unlimited access to the park throughout the summer.

In 2022, the season pass system went through some changes, that may catch some park visitors off-guard if they don’t read the fine print. According to the park, the new, three-tiered system was designed to better fit with the preferences of different guests, looking for differing experiences. The change affects all Six Flags parks.

The passes’ three tiers include:

Thrill Seeker $81 Unlimited entry to The Great Escape only (no other parks) good for 12 months (barring blockout dates) General parking admission A one-time line-skip pass

Extreme pass $150 Unlimited entry to any Six Flags park for 12 months General parking admission 35% off most park merchandise 20% off most food 1 single-use Fast Pass 1 One-day dining plan Two extra entry passes for juniors

Ultimate pass Unlimited entry to any Six Flags park for 12 months Access to exclusive parking areas 35% off most park merchandise 20% off most food $25 credit for merchandise purchases Two extra entry passes for juniors 10 pre-paid meals included 1 single-use fast pass 50% off fast pass for ride admission



Those who purchase the Thrill Seeker pass should keep in mind that it does come with certain dates that are blocked out, where the pass cannot be used for entry. One was over the holiday weekend, on Saturday, July 2. The other is on Saturday, Aug. 6. The park was not able to go into detail on the purpose of those dates, but said that they have not been used in the last three business seasons.

The first blockout date fell right in the middle of the park’s 4th of July weekend. The park hosted a long celebration for the holiday, including fireworks and live DJ music.