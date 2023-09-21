WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Downtown Warrensburg’s annual tradition of crowded streets of things to buy is about to come back. The 2023 World’s Largest Garage Sale comes to town on the weekend of Friday, Sept. 29 – Sunday, Oct. 1.

The annual market takes over Main Street through downtown Warrensburg, with some sales extending into side streets and the parking lots of local businesses. Some of those businesses host their own outdoor markets, like Maple Tree Books, which offers thousands of used books in an outdoor sale around the side of the store. Dozens of dealers sell antiques, curiosities, and handmade items like woodwork and even homemade art.

Even if you’re not sure whether you’re in the market to buy curiosities and crafts, the garage sale has more to offer. North Country Wild Care, an Adirondack Park-based animal rehabilitation organization, will run a booth all three days featuring live owls and other animals to meet and learn about. The table will be open at the Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company parking lot on Friday afternoon, followed by Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parking downtown isn’t advisable – or often possible – throughout the weekend. To make getting in easy, free parking is offered at the Warren County Fairgrounds and Warrensburg Jr./Sr. High School. On Saturday and Sunday, shuttles run between those two lots and downtown from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Other parking can be found at 18 Elm St., 3922 Main St., and 11 Richards Ave. for $10 per car.

A bus route map of downtown Warrensburg, N.Y., for the World’s Largest Garage Sale. (Photo: Town of Warrensburg)

Food options dot the town, from burgers and hot dogs to giant pretzels. The World’s Largest Garage Sale runs from sunrise to sunset, and is held rain or shine.