LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Park has dozens upon dozens of hiking and walking trails across its 6 million acres. Among them, 46 stand apart, as the (literal) highest achievements an aspiring Adirondack hiker can hope to reach. If you’re a seasoned hiker in the North Country, it’s likely you’re familiar with the Adirondack High Peaks.

Climbing the peaks is no small challenge. Their elevations range from 3820 feet – Couchsachraga Peak – all the way up to 5344 feet – Mt. Marcy. The longest in terms of miles traveled is Mt. Skylight, coming at 17.9 miles, with an estimated average hike time of 15 hours – a long way from the park’s shortest, sub-3-mile treks.

Hikers who take on the High Peaks and scale them all are able to join the ranks of the “Adirondack 46ers,” a nonprofit organization for people who have recorded their trips up each and every mountain. Hikers are logged by number, and get an official 46er patch to commemorate the achievement. The organization produces a thrice-annual newsletter, gives scholarships to children attending DEC camps, and provides bear canisters and educational materials to camps and hiking trail areas.

If you’re planning to step up to some of the steepest hikes in the Adirondacks, there’s a lot to know. Adirondack stewardship groups and the 46ers organization encourage the close and careful use of “Leave No Trace” rules.

The 7 principles of “Leave No Trace,” as outlined by the Center for Outdoor Ethics, include:

Plan ahead , minimizing trash to be brought onto a trail and being equipped to carry any garbage back with you;

, minimizing trash to be brought onto a trail and being equipped to carry any garbage back with you; Travel/camp on durable surfaces , avoiding trekking on wet ground where footprints could damage or erode land or water;

, avoiding trekking on wet ground where footprints could damage or erode land or water; Dispose of waste properly , including both garbage (which should be carried back out) and human waste (feces should be buried in a hole 6-to-8 inches deep);

, including both garbage (which should be carried back out) and human waste (feces should be buried in a hole 6-to-8 inches deep); Leave what you find , leaving plants where they are, and not carving initials into trees;

, leaving plants where they are, and not carving initials into trees; Minimize campfire impacts , purchasing firewood within 50 miles of your campsite, ensuring you are at a location where fires are allowed, and having the knowledge to safely start and extinguish the fire;

, purchasing firewood within 50 miles of your campsite, ensuring you are at a location where fires are allowed, and having the knowledge to safely start and extinguish the fire; Respect wildlife , and do not disturb, approach or feed wild animals, or create any quick or loud commotion that could startle them; and

, and do not disturb, approach or feed wild animals, or create any quick or loud commotion that could startle them; and Be considerate of other visitors, taking care not to disturb fellow hikers as they make their own journeys.

Other rules are in place regarding spending multiple days in the High Peaks Wilderness. Camping is allowed, but overnight group size is limited, with a maximum of eight people at a campsite. Camping is allowed in most places through the backcountry, with exceptions that include historical sites, nature preserves and wildlife management areas, as well as areas within 150 feet of roads, trails, or bodies of water.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has specially-marked “Camp Here” sites, indicated by yellow markers, that are recommended. Bear-resistant canisters are required for all campers to store food, garbage, repellant and toiletries in, from April 1 to Nov. 30.

With safety secured, the next step is knowing the stats of the 46 titans of the upper Adirondacks. The following are stats on every mountain listed among the Adirondack High Peaks, ranked from highest total elevation to lowest.

Mt. Marcy Keene Valley 5,344-foot elevation 14.8 miles ~10 hours

Algonquin Peak North Elba 5,114-foot elevation 9.6 miles ~9 hours

Mt. Haystack Keene 4,960-foot elevation 17.8 miles ~12 hours

Mt. Skylight Keene 4,926-foot elevation 17.9 miles ~15 hours

Whiteface Mountain Wilmington 4,867-foot elevation 10.4 miles ~8.5 hours



Dix Mountain Keene 4,857-foot elevation 13.2 miles ~10 hours

Gray Peak Keene 4,840-foot elevation 16 miles ~14 hours

Iroquois Peak Newcomb 4,840-foot elevation 11.6 miles ~11 hours

Basin Mountain Keene 3,650-foot elevation 16.5 miles ~11 hours

Mt. Gothics Keene 4,736-foot elevation 10 miles ~9 hours

Mt. Colden Keene 4,714-foot elevation 15.2 miles ~10 hours

Giant Mountain Keene 4,627-foot elevation 6 miles ~7.5 hours



Nippletop North Hudson 4,620-foot elevation 12.6 miles ~10 hours

Santanoni Peak Newcomb 4,607-foot elevation 11.4 miles ~10 hours

Mt. Redfield Keene 4,606-foot elevation 17.5 miles ~14 hours

Wright Peak North Elba 4,580-foot elevation 7 miles ~7 hours

Saddleback Mountain Keene 4,515-foot elevation 13.4 miles ~10 hours

Panther Peak Newcomb 4,442-foot elevation 12 miles ~13.5 hours

Table Top Mountain Essex County 4,427-foot elevation 10 miles ~7-9 hours



Rocky Peak Ridge Keene 4,420-foot elevation 13.4 miles ~11 hours

Macomb Mountain North Hudson 4,405-foot elevation 8.4 miles ~8 hours

Armstrong Mountain Keene Valley 4,400-foot elevation 12.7 miles ~11 hours

Hough Peak North Hudson 4,400-foot elevation 13.7 miles ~11 hours

Seward Mountain Harrietstown 4,361-foot elevation 16 miles ~17 hours

Mt. Marshall Newcomb 4,360-foot elevation 14 miles ~11 hours

Allen Mountain Keene Valley 4,340-foot elevation 16.2 miles ~13 hours



Big Slide Mountain Keene 4,240-foot elevation 9.4 miles ~8 hours

Esther Mountain Wilmington 4,240-foot elevation 9.4 miles ~7.5 hours

Upper Wolfjaw Keene Valley 4,185-foot elevation 12.7 miles ~11 miles

Lower Wolfjaw Keene 4,175-foot elevation 8.7 miles ~8 hours

Street Mountain North Elba 4,166-foot elevation 8.8 miles ~9.5 miles

Phelps Mountain North Elba 4,161-foot elevation 8.8 miles ~9 hours

Mt. Donaldson Harrietstown 4,140-foot elevation 17 miles ~17 hours



Seymour Mountain Harrietstown 4,120-foot elevation 14 miles ~11 hours

Sawteeth Mountain Keene 4,100-foot elevation 11.8 miles ~9 hours

Cascade Mountain Keene 4,098-foot elevation 4.8 miles ~5 hours

South Dix North Hudson 4,060-foot elevation 11.5 miles ~12 hours

Porter Mountain Keene 4,059-foot elevation 7.6 miles ~5.5 hours

Mt. Colvin Keene 4,057-foot elevation 10.8 miles 10 hours

Mt. Emmons Harrietstown 4,040-foot elevation 18 miles ~18 hours

