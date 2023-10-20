GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the 11th year, tractors decorated in holiday cheer are set to parade through the village of Greenwich. The annual Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade comes to the historic village on Saturday, Nov. 16, starting at 6 p.m.

The parade sees more than 70 tractors making their way through the village – which calls the event the unofficial largest of its kind in the country. Registration is open now (online for the first time) for parade entries, which can include new, old, and antique tractors, floats, and more creative creations.

Every year, the parade is led by a Grand Marshall – and this year, two are taking the title on together. Bob and Dick Nessle act as 2023’s Grand Marshalls in celebration of 50 years of Nessle Bros. Meats, a Greenwich-based business with a footprint around the south end of Washington County.

Tractors will be judged for the chance to take home the grandeur of being among the best. Judging categories include Best in Show, Best Greenwich Chamber Member, Best Antique Tractor, Best Float, Most Creative, Best Musical Entry, Best Use of Lights, and Best Small Tractor.

The parade will take up parts of Greenwich roads, and detour routes will be announced closer to the day-of for those who need to travel. Parking will be at a premium, with side street spots and open lots available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Food trucks will be posted up around the village, with a roster to be announced. Local businesses will be open and ready to welcome visitors before, during, and after the parade.