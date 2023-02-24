LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The final weekend is upon us. Some cold and snow around Lake George and throughout the Capital Region and North Country have set the stage, in a way that the region has struggled to maintain this winter. Even without walkable ice, one last weekend of festivities has plenty to offer at the Lake George Winter Carnival.

On Saturday, Lake George area restaurants will square off in one final bout of culinary supremacy. On the stage of the Shepard Park Amphitheater, competitors will face off in a chicken wing cook-off, with the community acting as judges. On Sunday, competition remains the name of the game – with a more hands-on approach – at the festival’s keg toss and skillet toss events.

And, as ever, other businesses around Lake George take the festival as an opportunity to host other things for visitors to do while they visit the Queen of American Lakes. Another round of Paint n’ Sip fun is coming to Caldwell-Lake George Library on Friday, from 6-8 p.m.; and Blue Thirty-Two on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to noon. Both days are $35 per person.

The full schedule for the fourth and final weekend of the Lake George Winter Carnival includes:

Saturday, Feb. 25

ATV Poker Run

• 9 a.m.

• Signup at Bebob’s BBQ

Chicken wing cook-off

• 12:30 p.m.

• Local restaurants compete one final time, to see who can toss the best chicken wings in Lake George; try them all, vote for your favorite

• Shepard Park Amphitheater

• Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online

Make-Your-Own tie-dyed shirts

• 2-4 p.m.

• Family craft

• Tie-Dye booth at Shepard Park

• Cash admission

S’mores and hot chocolate at Shepard Park

• 5:30 p.m. until supplies run out

• Plenty of fixings and toppings to go around

• Shepard Park Amphitheater

Fireworks

• 7 p.m.

• Fireworks over the lake, visible from across the village

Sunday, Dec. 26

Sundae Fun-Day karaoke open mic

• Noon

• Stewart’s Shops ice cream and open mic karaoke

• Shepard Park Amphitheater

‘Do You Wanna Build a Snowman’ contest

• 3-4 p.m.

• Get a snowman kit and 30 minutes to build your best snowman, with judging and prizes to follow

• Sign up at Shepard Park info booth

• Cash admission

Women’s skillet toss

• 3:30 p.m.

• Women’s skillet toss, with a gift for the first-place winner

• Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate

Warm-up keg toss

• 4 p.m.

• Keg toss with a $50 gift card to the winner

• Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate

Both days

Bonfire on the beach

• All-day

• Shepard Park Beach

Cornhole games

• Noon

• Free games of cornhole with friends

• Location TBA

Kids’ activities

• Noon – 3 p.m.

• Arts, crafts and games for children

• Shepard Park and Courtyard Marriott

Pony rides

• Noon – 3 p.m.

• Shepard Park

• Cash fee

Lake George Dog’s Got Talent

• 2 p.m.

• Talent contest for four-legged friends, with prizes for favorites

• Hosted at The Dog Cabin

Polar Plunge

• 3 p.m.

• Plunge into the cold waters of Lake George at Shepard Park Beach

• Register at 2:45 p.m. at Shepard Park beach

• Throughout the carnival, horse-drawn carriage and sleigh rides will be offered up and down Canada Street for a cash fee. Rides are limited. Call (518) 321-5539 for further info.

This week’s snow made for a great time for other winter attractions to get some love. Ice Castles reopened this week at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, just in time for Wednesday night’s snow.