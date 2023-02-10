LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Weekend 2 is about to get started for the Lake George Winter Carnival – and it’s coming in warm. Snow on the ground has shrunk down, with Friday temperatures hitting a high of 48, and expected to climb above freezing daily throughout the weekend.

The wobbly weather has had unfortunate consequences for some events this weekend. The ice races set for the weekend of Feb. 11-12 have been called off due to a lack of ice. Not only this weekend’s car races are affected – the ice is looking slim enough that next weekend’s AMA motorcycle ice races are off the docket as well. As of the announcement earlier this week, organizers retained hope that the ice would solidify in time for the fourth and final weekend.

Visitors looking for some fast-moving vehicles won’t be disappointed, though. The ATV Poker Run is set to go this weekend, with $25 registration and signup available online ahead of time. A BBQ cook-off, karaoke open mic and skillet toss are just some of the other ways to enjoy the weekend, ice or no ice.

Local businesses around Lake George like to get busy when the carnival brings people to town. Bowling alley Lake George Lanes & Games is hosting family galactic bowling from 6-9 p.m. on Friday nights for $12 per person. If you find yourself in need of family fun during the carnival weekend, the games come back for round 2. Each Sunday morning in February, the alley offers a special 3-for-$20 deal, offering one game of bowling, one game of laser tag, and a 20-credit arcade card. All games must start to be noon – and will end just in time to get frost with what the carnival has in store.

The full schedule for weekend 2 of the Lake George Winter Carnival includes:

Saturday, Feb. 11

ATV Poker Run

• 9 a.m.

• Hosted by Bebop’s BBQ; route map to be released on the day of the race

BBQ cook-off

• 12:30 p.m.

• BBQ cook-off between local restaurants; taste them all, vote for your favorite

• Shepard Park Amphitheater

• Ticket purchase is required; tickets can be bought in advance online

Make-Your-Own tie-dyed shirts

• 2-4 p.m.

• Family craft

• Tie-Dye booth at Shepard Park

• Cash admission

S’mores and hot chocolate at Shepard Park

• 5:30 p.m. until supplies run out

• Plenty of fixings and toppings to go around

• Shepard Park Amphitheater

Fireworks

• 7 p.m.

• Fireworks over the lake, visible from across the village

Sunday, Feb. 12

Sundae Fun-Day karaoke open mic

• 12:30 p.m.

• Stewart’s Shops ice cream and open mic karaoke

• Shepard Park Amphitheater

“Do You Wanna Build a Cupcake?”

• 1 p.m.

• Learn to make a cupcake

• Hosted by Lake George Baking Company, 43 Amherst St.

“Do You Wanna Build a Snowman” contest

• 3-4 p.m.

• Get a snowman kit and 30 minutes to build your best snowman, with judging and prizes to follow

• Sign up at Shepard Park info booth

• Cash admission

Women’s skillet toss

• 3:30 p.m.

• Women’s skillet toss, with a gift for the first-place winner

• Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate

Warm-up keg toss

• 4 p.m.

• Keg toss with a $50 gift card to the winner

• Signup at Shepard Park Beach, sign up by 3:15 p.m. to participate

Both days

Bonfire on the beach

• All-day

• Shepard Park Beach

Cornhole games

• Noon

• Free games of cornhole with friends

Kids’ activities

• Noon – 3 p.m.

• Arts, crafts and games for children

• Shepard Park and Courtyard Marriott

Pony rides

• Noon – 3 p.m.

• Shepard Park

• Cash fee

Lake George Dog’s Got Talent

• 2 p.m.

• Talent contest for four-legged friends, with prizes for favorites

• Hosted at The Dog Cabin

Polar Plunge

• 3 p.m.

• Plunge into the cold waters of Lake George at Shepard Park Beach

• Register at 2:45 p.m. at Shepard Park beach

The full schedule for all four weekends of the Lake George Winter Carnival can be found at news10.com. Future weekends feature more cookoffs, and some races on the ice if the weather gets cold enough.