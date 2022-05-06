LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 8. The forecast is showing lovely weather for a special day, with a partly sunny high in the 60s.

In the North Country and the Adirondack Park, the warming weather is bringing with it trees in full bloom, and scenic lake views, all just in time for a day out with mom. Here’s what’s going on in the Lake George region this Mother’s Day.

Events and activites

Adirondack Winery Mother’s Day Weekend Mother’s Day wine tastings and foodie plate, plus free wine slushie for all moms 285 Canada St., Lake George

Bird banding at Crown Point State Historic Site Citizen scientists net birds, identify species and record songs, with viewing tables at a safe distance so visitors can see the work in action Crown Point State Historic Site

Boat cruise brunch A boat cruise brunch by Lake George Shoreline Cruises 2 Kurosaka Lane, Lake George



Free day and Paint & Sip at World Awareness Children’s Museum Paint & Sip inspired by Georgia O’Keefe’s red poppies; free admission from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 89 Warren St., Glens Falls

Strand Theater: Zigzag, a new musical A new, locally-written and produced musical about love over time, written by Neal Herr, premiering over Mother’s Day weekend, 3:45 p.m. Sunday show 210 Main St., Hudson Falls

Sunday brunch cruise Lake George Steamboat Company cruise on the Lac du Saint Sacrement 57 Beach Road, Lake George

Zonta Craft & Curiosities Fair Annual street fair in downtown Glens Falls, with handmade crafts and local food Glens Falls City Park



Brunches, lunches, dinners

40 Oak Classic American Grill Dinner w/ surf & turf, lobster, shrimp alfredo, chicken scampi 925 Route 9, Queensbury

The Algonquin Restaurant Brunch (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) and dinner (noon – 8 p.m.) 4770 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing

Becks Tavern Brunch (Noon – 4 p.m.) followed by dinner with live music by Mark Tommasone (4-7 p.m.) Becks Tavern, 881 Peaceful Valley Road, North Creek

Bogey’s Pub Dinner specials including prime rib and surf and turf 31 Cronin Road, Queensbury

Ches Pierre Prix fixe dinner menu 979 Route 9, Gansevoort



Davidson Brothers Brunch (11:30 a.m.) 184 Glen St., Glens Falls

Fire Rock Restaurant Brunch (10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.) with complimentary mimosas and a full menu 111 Route 41, Hudson Falls

Flight Wine Bar & Restaurant Three-course prix fixe brunch (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.) 11 South St., Glens Falls

Fort William Henry Brunch (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.) with charcuterie boards and pan-seared salmon 48 Canada St., Lake George

Garnet Hill Lodge Brunch (Noon – 4 p.m.) 39 Garnet Hill Road, North River

George’s House of Prime Rib, Steak and Seafood Specials (noon – 7 p.m.) including leg of lamb, salmon wellington, chicken oscar 3857 Route 9L, Lake George



Glens Falls Elks Lodge Brunch (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) with baked ham carving station, pancakes, eggs benedict and more 32 Cronin Road, Queensbury

Hartford Volunteer Fire Department Breakfast (8-11 a.m.) with pancakes, eggs, ham and sausage 8118 Route 40, Hartford

Jack’s American Bistro Dinner starting at 4 p.m. 730 Upper Glen St., Queensbury

Lizzie Keays Brunch (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) including mimosas, spiral ham, prime rib, eggs benedict and more 89 River St., Warrensburg

The Log Jam Dinner starting at 12:30; first 300 moms get a free potted geranium 1484 Route 9, Lake George

Mint 518 Restaurant Brunch (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.) with locally-sourced ingredients, mimosas, cocktails 80 Warren St., Glens Falls

