LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 8. The forecast is showing lovely weather for a special day, with a partly sunny high in the 60s.
In the North Country and the Adirondack Park, the warming weather is bringing with it trees in full bloom, and scenic lake views, all just in time for a day out with mom. Here’s what’s going on in the Lake George region this Mother’s Day.
Events and activites
- Adirondack Winery Mother’s Day Weekend
- Mother’s Day wine tastings and foodie plate, plus free wine slushie for all moms
- 285 Canada St., Lake George
- Bird banding at Crown Point State Historic Site
- Citizen scientists net birds, identify species and record songs, with viewing tables at a safe distance so visitors can see the work in action
- Crown Point State Historic Site
- Boat cruise brunch
- A boat cruise brunch by Lake George Shoreline Cruises
- 2 Kurosaka Lane, Lake George
- Free day and Paint & Sip at World Awareness Children’s Museum
- Paint & Sip inspired by Georgia O’Keefe’s red poppies; free admission from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 89 Warren St., Glens Falls
- Strand Theater: Zigzag, a new musical
- A new, locally-written and produced musical about love over time, written by Neal Herr, premiering over Mother’s Day weekend, 3:45 p.m. Sunday show
- 210 Main St., Hudson Falls
- Sunday brunch cruise
- Lake George Steamboat Company cruise on the Lac du Saint Sacrement
- 57 Beach Road, Lake George
- Zonta Craft & Curiosities Fair
- Annual street fair in downtown Glens Falls, with handmade crafts and local food
- Glens Falls City Park
Brunches, lunches, dinners
- 40 Oak Classic American Grill
- Dinner w/ surf & turf, lobster, shrimp alfredo, chicken scampi
- 925 Route 9, Queensbury
- The Algonquin Restaurant
- Brunch (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) and dinner (noon – 8 p.m.)
- 4770 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing
- Becks Tavern
- Brunch (Noon – 4 p.m.) followed by dinner with live music by Mark Tommasone (4-7 p.m.)
- Becks Tavern, 881 Peaceful Valley Road, North Creek
- Bogey’s Pub
- Dinner specials including prime rib and surf and turf
- 31 Cronin Road, Queensbury
- Ches Pierre
- Prix fixe dinner menu
- 979 Route 9, Gansevoort
- Davidson Brothers
- Brunch (11:30 a.m.)
- 184 Glen St., Glens Falls
- Fire Rock Restaurant
- Brunch (10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.) with complimentary mimosas and a full menu
- 111 Route 41, Hudson Falls
- Flight Wine Bar & Restaurant
- Three-course prix fixe brunch (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
- 11 South St., Glens Falls
- Fort William Henry
- Brunch (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.) with charcuterie boards and pan-seared salmon
- 48 Canada St., Lake George
- Garnet Hill Lodge
- Brunch (Noon – 4 p.m.)
- 39 Garnet Hill Road, North River
- George’s House of Prime Rib, Steak and Seafood
- Specials (noon – 7 p.m.) including leg of lamb, salmon wellington, chicken oscar
- 3857 Route 9L, Lake George
- Glens Falls Elks Lodge
- Brunch (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) with baked ham carving station, pancakes, eggs benedict and more
- 32 Cronin Road, Queensbury
- Hartford Volunteer Fire Department
- Breakfast (8-11 a.m.) with pancakes, eggs, ham and sausage
- 8118 Route 40, Hartford
- Jack’s American Bistro
- Dinner starting at 4 p.m.
- 730 Upper Glen St., Queensbury
- Lizzie Keays
- Brunch (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.) including mimosas, spiral ham, prime rib, eggs benedict and more
- 89 River St., Warrensburg
- The Log Jam
- Dinner starting at 12:30; first 300 moms get a free potted geranium
- 1484 Route 9, Lake George
- Mint 518 Restaurant
- Brunch (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.) with locally-sourced ingredients, mimosas, cocktails
- 80 Warren St., Glens Falls
- Morgan & Co.
- Brunch (10 a.m.) prix fixe menu
- 65 Ridge St., Glens Falls
- The Park Theater (Doc’s Restaurant)
- Jazz brunch (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.) feat. music by the Matt Niedbalski Trio
- 14 Park St., Glens Falls
- The Queensbury Hotel
- Brunch (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.) with breakfast and lunch menus
- 898 Ridge St., Glens Falls
- Salem Volunteer Fire Department
- Breakfast (7-11 a.m.) with sausage gravy and biscuits, scrambled eggs, omlettes and more
- 53 South Main St., Salem
- Skene Manor
- Brunch (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
- 8 Potter Terrace, Whitehall
- The View Restaurant at Dunham’s Bay
- Dinner (11 a.m. – 4 p.m.)
- 2999 Route 9L, Lake George