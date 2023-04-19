WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Events are on the way for any and all property owners with forested land in Warren County, as well as those interested in owning their own woodlot. The county Soil and Water Conservation District, a key player in the region’s natural ecology, is hosting workshops to educate those who own a small slice of woodland.

“Our region has experienced a significant turnover of land ownership in recent years, and this workshop has been developed to introduce attendees to information that can assist them in making informed decisions and learn where to go for forestry assistance,” said District Manager Jim Lieberum.

A woodlot ownership workshop is set for Saturday, June 3, at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury. At the workshop, nine speakers will talk about everything to do with woodlots, from reasons to own one to how to manage the land. Registration costs $10, and closes after May 26. Registration can be completed online, or mailed to Warren SWCD, Schroon River Road, Warrensburg NY 12885.

Also in June, the Soil and Water Conservation District is set to host a “woods walk” located at Middle Grove State Forest in Greenfield. Set for Saturday, June 17, a guided tour of forest grounds will be led by the Southern Adirondack Chapter of the New York Forest Owners Association, as well as a state DEC forester. The walk is free to the public.