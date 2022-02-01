What do you know about the Adirondacks’ ‘First Wilderness?’

The Hudson and Sacandaga rivers meet in the Adirondack First Wilderness. The region is the subject of a web series produced by Warren County. (Photo: Warren County)

STONY CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Northwest of Lake George and Warrensburg, there’s a special corridor of space in the Adirondacks. It connects Warrensburg to communities like Stony Creek, Horicon and Lake Luzerne. If you haven’t heard of it, that’s okay; this year, the county in which it lives is hoping to change that.

Warren County’s Planning and Community Development Department is aiming to spread the word on the First Wilderness Heritage Corridor. They’re doing so by bringing together students, experts and writings via Zoom for “civic conversations” that expand on history, community and life along the corridor. Students will be using speech-to-text transcription tools to convert conversations and interviews into article form. Cliff & Redfield Interactive (CRI) is partnering with Warren County to produce the project.

“We are excited for this new effort to highlight this special part of Warren County, which is rich with history, culture and recreational opportunities,” said Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty. “We encourage residents of Warren County and visitors to the county to follow this new project as it moves forward.”

The history in question encapsulates travel and growing industry through the First Wilderness over time. It includes North Creek’s former glory as a once-prominent railroad station, connecting to Saratoga Springs and even serving as the place where President Teddy Roosevelt found out that his predecessor had died.

The story from there includes communities forming, and funds being used to keep the wilderness intact. The stories told will be livestreamed on Stories from Open Space on YouTube. The first conversation is set for 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, and features Warren County employees Wayne LaMothe, Ethan Gaddy and Sara Frankenfeld.

In addition to spreading historical knowledge, another goal for the project is to create opportunities and experiences for local high school and college students. Local historical groups are playing their own roles, as well.

“The Warren County Historical Society is pleased to partner with these organizations to preserve and promote the rich history and heritage of western Warren County for a new generation. It is our privilege to help document and capture the stories and unique themes of this region, its origins, and its evolution to the present day.”