QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – West Mountain, a ski and snowboard destination in the winter, is set to open for the summery side of its increasingly year-round business. The mountain has set its opening date as Saturday, June 4, for its summer season enterprise.

The mountain’s summer offerings include mountain bike trails that run through the woods, as well as a high rope course halfway up the mountain. West also hosts mountaintop yoga, scenic chairlift rides, hikes, and picnic packages, all accessible via a chairlift ride up the mountain.

This year, there’s something new on the roster, as well. West Mountain is hosting its debut music festival in July. The Music on the Mountain Summer Concert Series is set for July 2 and Aug. 20, bringing the bands Joe DeFelice, Ten Most Wanted, Tim and Norm Duo and Jukebox Rebellion.

The mountain is also expanding its outdoor summer camp series. The series gives kids a chance to explore the outdoors, hiking, climbing and playing organized games. This year, the camps are expanding, with a new 5-day summer camp available alongside the traditional 3-day camp. Early registration is recommended across seven weeks in July and August.

The mountain’s push for summer events across recent years is just one part of a larger plan. Earlier in May, ski center owners unveiled a plan to create a $140 million development along the north side of the mountain. The plan includes over 200 new houses and apartments, a shopping center, a hotel, and a new ski lodge.