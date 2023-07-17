LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Silver Bay YMCA on the west side of Lake George is set to host its annual Evenings of Dance series. Started in 2019, the series welcomes an international range of dancers every year.

“Silver Bay is incredibly meaningful to me,” said organizer Cory Steans. “I have experienced and witnessed how impactful it has been on my friends and family’s lives, and I treasure having had the privilege to visit every year of my life. To be able to give back by helping provide high-quality dance at the Auditorium, for free, is both nostalgically rewarding and significantly fulfilling, as I think art is invaluable to the welfare of the public. Having the opportunity to organize Evenings of Dance is an important responsibility, and one I cherish.”

This year’s evenings are set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19, at 7:30 p.m. each day. The roster of dancers, hailing from ABT and NYC Ballet, includes Devon Teuscher, Chun Wai Chan, Roman Zhurbin, SunMi Park, Demi Remick, and Unity Phelan.

Admission is free, but there are ways to support the YMCA and the program. VIP access passes are on sale for $75, including special seating, as well as a post-performance gala. Hosted at the Silver Bay Boathouse, the gala gives visitors a chance to meet and greet dancers while enjoying refreshments.

“Being able to provide the members of our community with an opportunity to experience performers of this caliber is truly a gift,” said Silver Bay YMCA Campus and Conference Programs Vice President Chet Lastowski.