Webinar series talks Underground Railroad in North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Want to learn more about the history of 19th-century abolitionists and the underground railroad in the North Country? An upcoming webinar series will discuss just that.

The Tug Hill Commission will host a new historical three-part webinar series on the abolitionist movement in the region. The series will discuss how North Country landowners worked to free enslaved people by providing them a safe passage north, fighting for their legal rights, and offering them land to till.

According to the Commission, the North Country played an important role in this movement as it provided several sites on the Underground Railroad for rest and safety.

The Commission stated that “much of this history is hidden in archives and on the land itself.”

The three-part webinar series will kick off on May 2020 as experts present information on the Florence Settlement. The settlement is what is now the Florence Hill State Forest in Oneida County, but was previously part of 17,000 acres deeded to Irish and Black settlers by abolitionist Gerrit Smith. Research from archeological digs, archival searches, and more will be presented along with video clips of the site as it is today.

More information on all webinars and additional workshops can be found on the Tug Hill Commission website.