QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office report a dog was stolen from Pet Zone in the Aviation Mall on Wednesday. Law enforcement is currently searching for the two people in the image caught on security cameras.

Image via Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say the dog was stolen around 5:30 p.m. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Officer Blake MacWhinnie at (518) 743-2500, use option one, and ask for him by name.