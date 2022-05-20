SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A list of events is coming to Saratoga County History Center in the coming weeks – starting with one right on the water. The annual Waterford Canal Festival returns Saturday-Sunday, May 21-22.

The festival lines Tugboat Alley in Waterford, with live music, craft food vendors, kids activities and dance. Boat rides are hosted from the visitor center and Lock E2 Park on both days. A kids’ fishing clinic is also being run by the Hudson River Fishermen’s Association.

The weekend of tugboats and fun is just the start. Unless otherwise noted, all events take place at the Saratoga County History Center Brookside Museum, at 6 Charlton St. in Ballston Spa. Upcoming events hosted by the Saratoga County History Center include:

Waterford Canal Festival Saturday-Sunday, May 21-22, starting at 10 a.m. 1 Tugboat Alley, Waterford

Brooks BBQ fundraiser The historical center will sell chicken dinners from Brooks’ BBQ as a fundraiser benefitting the center. Dinners are $14 and takeout only, including a half chicken, baked potato, coleslaw and roll. Dinners can be reserved online. Friday, June 3, 3-6 p.m.

The British are Coming to Ballston Spa! Local living history group “His Majesty’s Recreated 24th Regiment of Foot” holds an encampment and demonstrates 18th-century military/non-military soldiers’ activities. Sunday, June 5, 1-4 p.m.



Albany Symphony Orchestra American Music Festival Free Community Concert Activities and music for all ages. Free community concert as part of the 2022 American Music Festival series. Two walking tours will be hosted along the Champlain Canal, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Hudson Crossing Park, Route 42, Schuylerville Saturday, June 11, all day

2022 Craft Fair Collectibles, hand-crafted items, antiques and farm products, all for sale at the Brookside Museum. Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.



All programs on the historical society’s schedule are free of charge and open to the public. Donations are accepted.