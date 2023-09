QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A water main break in Queensbury has shut down the western portion of the intersection at State Route 9 and State Route 254 to traffic. All traffic through the intersection will be extremely limited due to the extensive damage on the roadway.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene assisting the New York State Department of Transportation and the Town of Queensbury Water Department. The road closure is expected to be in place for an extended period of time.