GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Residents in parts of Granville are being asked to conserve as much water as they can. The town has identified the source of a leak in the town’s water system.

First detected on Thursday morning, North Granville was found to be suffering a large water break. The source was found in the afternoon, and employees from the North Granville Water District were working to repair the leak. Conservation of water is important as the system refills.

Granville Highway Superintendent Scott Taylor can be reached with questions at (518) 636-8838.