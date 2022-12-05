WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday morning, the village of Whitehall announced a water emergency spanning the entirety of the village water system. The village Department of Public Works is investigating a major leak in the system.

While the work to find the location of the leak continues, users of the Whitehall village water system may experience a significant drop in water pressure, or lose pressure altogether. In the meantime, the DPW is asking all users of the village system to check the area around their homes and businesses for any evidence of a leak. Signs of stray water can include visible leaking or pooling.

If evidence of a leak is found, it can be reported to DPW Foreman Steve Brock at (518) 320-5024. All village water users are asked to conserve water wherever and however possible as the work continues. The village plans to issue further updates as they come.