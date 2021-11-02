WATCH: SUNY Plattsburgh dashcam footage of Black student’s arrest

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WFFF) — SUNY Plattsburgh released more than an hour’s worth of police dash-cam video of an October 21 arrest of a student by University Police. The release of the video comes after a snippet of the arrest circulated online, creating some backlash toward officers.

The incident began when police spotted a driver on Rugar Street operating without its headlights. “It’s not a big deal,” the officer can be heard saying. “I just want to make sure they’re working.”

The union representing campus police said the officer was hoping to create a positive interaction with the student. The student who was arrested and a passenger are both Black.

“You gonna write her?” a second officer asked.

“Nope, not worth it,” the officer said. “Hopefully this will be the one interaction with police that she has that will change her mind about cops.”

Officers soon learned the car’s registration was suspended, due to lack of insurance, and the inspection sticker was faulty, leading the officers to tow the car and take the plates. Video shows nearly 20 minutes of back and forth, including the student’s attempt to walk away from the stop and continue a phone call.

In a letter to students, President Alexander Enyedi said he’s had the opportunity to meet with students and faculty. He says the conversations have been constructive and are an important part of steps forward for the campus.