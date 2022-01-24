Washington County weekend COVID update

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday morning, Washington County Public Health released their weekend COVID-19 case report for Jan. 23-24. The county reminds residents that contact tracing is now handled by New York State health officials.

As of early Monday, Washington County had 693 active coronavirus cases, including 11 hospitalizations, one more than on Friday. The county’s positive test rate was 14.7%. The county has seen 78 coronavirus-related deaths since the outset of the pandemic.

Washington County continues to schedule COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot clinics. Upcoming clinics include Jan. 27, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Fort Ann Central School; and Feb. 3, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Whitehall Central School.

Additionally, Washington County hosts weekly coronavirus clinics. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, clinics are held from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the county’s Burgoyne Avenue campus in Fort Edward.

