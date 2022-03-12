FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey T. Murphy, the Sheriff’s Office has received re-accreditation for its road patrol division. Following a recommendation from the council’s assessment team, the New York State Law Enforcement Accreditation Council voted to approve the sheriff’s office’s application on March 10.

Photo courtesy Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was originally accredited in 2007 and is recognized for a high standard of professionalism in the field of law enforcement by continuing to meet the council’s standards for accreditation. Out of all law enforcement agencies in New York, only 162 are accredited.

The Accreditation Program is divided into three categories:

1. Administrative standards

Agency organization

Fiscal management

Personnel practices

Record management

2. Training standards

Basic and in-service instruction

Training for supervisors

Specialized or technical assignments

3. Operations standards

High-speed pursuits

Roadblocks

Patrol

Unusual occurences

The re-accreditation assessment team reviewed the Sheriff’s Office operations and found that the agency maintained and is in full compliance with all applicable standards. Accreditation provides formal recognition that an organization meets or exceeds general quality expectations in the field, a progressive way of helping police agencies evaluate and improve their performance.

The council also specifically recognized Captain Anthony Leclaire. He was recognized for his efforts throughout the assessment review and for managing the program.