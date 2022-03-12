FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey T. Murphy, the Sheriff’s Office has received re-accreditation for its road patrol division. Following a recommendation from the council’s assessment team, the New York State Law Enforcement Accreditation Council voted to approve the sheriff’s office’s application on March 10.
The Sheriff’s Office was originally accredited in 2007 and is recognized for a high standard of professionalism in the field of law enforcement by continuing to meet the council’s standards for accreditation. Out of all law enforcement agencies in New York, only 162 are accredited.
The Accreditation Program is divided into three categories:
1. Administrative standards
- Agency organization
- Fiscal management
- Personnel practices
- Record management
2. Training standards
- Basic and in-service instruction
- Training for supervisors
- Specialized or technical assignments
3. Operations standards
- High-speed pursuits
- Roadblocks
- Patrol
- Unusual occurences
The re-accreditation assessment team reviewed the Sheriff’s Office operations and found that the agency maintained and is in full compliance with all applicable standards. Accreditation provides formal recognition that an organization meets or exceeds general quality expectations in the field, a progressive way of helping police agencies evaluate and improve their performance.
The council also specifically recognized Captain Anthony Leclaire. He was recognized for his efforts throughout the assessment review and for managing the program.