Washington County sees COVID death over the weekend

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health reported a COVID-19 death over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the county coronavirus death total stood at 82 deaths.

The county’s Saturday-Sunday coronavirus case report included 147 active cases. There were 11 active hospitalizations, down by six from last Friday. The county’s 7-day COVID test positivity rate stood at 10.6%.

Washington County stopped contact tracing new coronavirus cases in January. Contact tracing is now conducted by New York State health officials.

Last week, Washington County announced the creation of a PCR coronavirus testing site at the county campus at 1153 Burgoyne Ave. in Fort Edward. Clinics are by appointment only, running 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments can be made online.

Additionally, last week the county announced that its COVID-19 vaccine clinic has moved. The clinic is now located at Washington County Public Health at 415 Lower Main St. in Hudson Falls.

