Washington County reports 70 new COVID cases in weekend report

North Country

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County has reported 70 new COVID-19 cases from October 8 to October 10. Seven people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since last report):

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  727 (+ 122)
  • COVID-19 + Active Cases: 158 (+ 1)
  • COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 4,103 (+ 70)
  • COVID-19 + Recovered: 3,897 (+ 69)
  • COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 7 (+ 4)
  • COVID-19 Related Deaths: 48 (No Change)

Of the new cases, 32 were in contact with someone who tested positive and the other 38 did not know how they were exposed. Sixteen cases had been fully vaccinated.

Washington County is holding several vaccination clinics for the month of October.

The county also released information on who is eligible for a COVID booster shot. Currently, booster shots are only available to those who meet the requirements and received the Pfizer vaccine for their first dose at least six months ago.

New Yorkers who are eligible are:

  • 65 years and older
  • Residents in long-term care settings
  • 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions
  • 18 to 49 years old with underlying medical conditions
  • 18 to 64 years old at increased risk for COVID because of occupational or institutional settings

Public health officials say to stay home and get tested if you aren’t feeling well. More information about COVID can be found on the county website.

