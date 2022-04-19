GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Medical facilities in Washington County operated by Glens Falls Hospital began to reopen on Tuesday morning. The facilities were closed due to overnight wet snow and rain that created slippery and unsafe travel conditions into Tuesday morning.

Cambridge Medical Center and Urgent Care, Granville Medical Center, Greenwich Medical Center, Salem Medical Center and Whitehall Medical Center were all open for patients again as of early Tuesday, according to Glens Falls Hospital representative Ray Agnew. The centers operate in rural Washington County towns in order to better serve outlying communities that can’t always get transport as far as Glens Falls.

The overnight weather created power outages for many communities, especially in northern Warren and Washington counties, that lasted into Tuesday, with Warren County expecting outages to last further into the week in some areas further north. Agnew warned that visitors to any of the reopened centers should call in advance of a visit, as many communities are still experiencing intermittent power issues.

A long list of outages dotted the National Grid map as of early Tuesday afternoon. In rural Washington County, outages were reported in parts of Whitehall, Hartford, Dresden and Argyle. Glens Falls Hospital’s service area spans 6,000 square miles, with services in Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties as well as Warren and Washington.

No power outage issues were reported by Glens Falls Hospital itself, located downtown in the city. Some outages were still reported in west and north Glens Falls, mostly toward Queensbury and Lake George.