FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County LEAP – standing for Learning, Employment, Assistance, Partnership – needs some information. The organization oversees Head Start programs and assists with food pantries, elder care and services for other specific groups around the county. This week, the group is looking for responses to the survey it uses to determine who needs help.

LEAP’s 2022 Washington County Needs Assessment survey is available now. For a center that relies on annual funding, details on the needs of county residents are crucial for LEAP to apply for funds that can be used in the proper areas, including social services, transportation for the elderly, and the operation of all five of Washington County’s Head Start programs.

The survey can be found in person at the Career and Family Services suite inside Building B of the Washington County Municipal Center; as well as at the county’s Head Start buildings, located at 11 St. Paul’s Drive and 1219 Dix Ave. in Hudson Falls; 2300 Upper Turnpike Road in Whitehall; 92 Spring St. in Cambridge; and 9593 Route 22 in Granville. Surveys can also be taken through LEAP’s website.

The survey is completely confidential. Questions can be brought to LEAP by phone at (518) 746-2390, or by email sent to info@leapservices.org.

LEAP’s Head Start programs include programs for children ages 0-5 and pregnant mothers. The organization also operates an emergency food pantry, transportation for seniors and those with disabilities, and a community garden.