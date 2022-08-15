SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Fair is just a week away on the horizon. That means rides, games, and county agriculture. It also means a chance for local BOCES technical school students to show off what they’ve learned.

Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES is sending students from its Career and Technical Education program to the Washington County Fair, set for Aug. 22-28. CTE students will demonstrate skills including mini-excavator operations, hair braiding trends, welding and culinary techniques.

The students demonstrating are 11th and 12th graders and adults who have worked with a long list of programs. The CTE interactive display booth will operate across from the racing pigs starting Monday, Aug. 22, at 5 p.m. and will continue through the rest of the fair from there. Friday, Aug. 26 celebrates students further with CTE Day.

The CTE demo tent schedule includes:

  • Monday, Aug. 22
    • 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
    • Culinary Arts and Hospitality
    • The Great Cookie Giveaway
  • Tuesday, Aug. 23
    • 10 a.m. – noon
      • Early Childhood Education
    • 1-3 p.m.
      • Auto Body Collision and Repair
    • 4-7 p.m.
      • Employment Training for Adults
      • Adult evening classes, virtual welding
    • 7-9 p.m.
      • Environmental Conservation and Forestry
      • Mini-excavator demonstration
  • Wednesday, Aug. 24
    • 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
      • Criminal Justice
    • 2-4 p.m.
      • Construction Trades
      • First 25 kids get to build their own birdhouse
    • 4-7 p.m.
      • Health Occupations
      • Free first aid kits for demonstration participants
  • Thursday, Aug. 25
    • 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
      • Auto Technology
    • 5-7 p.m.
      • Early Childhood Education
      • Students lead children in storytime and themed crafts
  • Friday, Aug. 26
    • Career and Technical Education Day
    • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
      • Graphic Design
    • 1-3 p.m.
      • Culinary Arts and Hospitality
    • 3-5 p.m.
      • Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
    • 5-7 p.m
      • Horse Care
    • 7-9 p.m.
      • Welding
  • Saturday, Aug. 27
    • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
      • Health Occupations
    • 1-3 p.m.
      • Early College Career Academy
    • 3-5 p.m.
      • Culinary Arts
    • 5-7 p.m.
      • Cosmetology and hair braiding
    • 7-9 p.m.
      • Environmental Conservation and Forestry
      • Mini-excavator demonstration
  • Sunday, Aug. 28
    • 10 a.m. – noon
      • Hospitality and Humanities
      • Kids can make crepes with executive chef Cerone
    • Noon – 3 p.m.
      • Early Childhood Education
      • Making bubbles, take home balloons and story books
    • 4-7 p.m.
      • Horticulture, Landscaping and Floral Design
      • Learn to make a corsage