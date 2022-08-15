SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Fair is just a week away on the horizon. That means rides, games, and county agriculture. It also means a chance for local BOCES technical school students to show off what they’ve learned.
Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES is sending students from its Career and Technical Education program to the Washington County Fair, set for Aug. 22-28. CTE students will demonstrate skills including mini-excavator operations, hair braiding trends, welding and culinary techniques.
The students demonstrating are 11th and 12th graders and adults who have worked with a long list of programs. The CTE interactive display booth will operate across from the racing pigs starting Monday, Aug. 22, at 5 p.m. and will continue through the rest of the fair from there. Friday, Aug. 26 celebrates students further with CTE Day.
The CTE demo tent schedule includes:
- Monday, Aug. 22
- 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Culinary Arts and Hospitality
- The Great Cookie Giveaway
- Tuesday, Aug. 23
- 10 a.m. – noon
- Early Childhood Education
- 1-3 p.m.
- Auto Body Collision and Repair
- 4-7 p.m.
- Employment Training for Adults
- Adult evening classes, virtual welding
- 7-9 p.m.
- Environmental Conservation and Forestry
- Mini-excavator demonstration
- 10 a.m. – noon
- Wednesday, Aug. 24
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Criminal Justice
- 2-4 p.m.
- Construction Trades
- First 25 kids get to build their own birdhouse
- 4-7 p.m.
- Health Occupations
- Free first aid kits for demonstration participants
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 25
- 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Auto Technology
- 5-7 p.m.
- Early Childhood Education
- Students lead children in storytime and themed crafts
- 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 26
- Career and Technical Education Day
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Graphic Design
- 1-3 p.m.
- Culinary Arts and Hospitality
- 3-5 p.m.
- Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
- 5-7 p.m
- Horse Care
- 7-9 p.m.
- Welding
- Saturday, Aug. 27
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Health Occupations
- 1-3 p.m.
- Early College Career Academy
- 3-5 p.m.
- Culinary Arts
- 5-7 p.m.
- Cosmetology and hair braiding
- 7-9 p.m.
- Environmental Conservation and Forestry
- Mini-excavator demonstration
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 28
- 10 a.m. – noon
- Hospitality and Humanities
- Kids can make crepes with executive chef Cerone
- Noon – 3 p.m.
- Early Childhood Education
- Making bubbles, take home balloons and story books
- 4-7 p.m.
- Horticulture, Landscaping and Floral Design
- Learn to make a corsage
- 10 a.m. – noon