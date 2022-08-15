A cow peeks over the fence a few hours before the start of the Washington County Fair in Greenwich, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Fair is just a week away on the horizon. That means rides, games, and county agriculture. It also means a chance for local BOCES technical school students to show off what they’ve learned.

Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES is sending students from its Career and Technical Education program to the Washington County Fair, set for Aug. 22-28. CTE students will demonstrate skills including mini-excavator operations, hair braiding trends, welding and culinary techniques.

The students demonstrating are 11th and 12th graders and adults who have worked with a long list of programs. The CTE interactive display booth will operate across from the racing pigs starting Monday, Aug. 22, at 5 p.m. and will continue through the rest of the fair from there. Friday, Aug. 26 celebrates students further with CTE Day.

The CTE demo tent schedule includes:

Monday, Aug. 22 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Culinary Arts and Hospitality The Great Cookie Giveaway

Tuesday, Aug. 23 10 a.m. – noon Early Childhood Education 1-3 p.m. Auto Body Collision and Repair 4-7 p.m. Employment Training for Adults Adult evening classes, virtual welding 7-9 p.m. Environmental Conservation and Forestry Mini-excavator demonstration

Wednesday, Aug. 24 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Criminal Justice 2-4 p.m. Construction Trades First 25 kids get to build their own birdhouse 4-7 p.m. Health Occupations Free first aid kits for demonstration participants

Thursday, Aug. 25 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Auto Technology 5-7 p.m. Early Childhood Education Students lead children in storytime and themed crafts

