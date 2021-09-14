Washington County COVID update, September 14

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County has reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death since Monday. There were also 17 new recoveries.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since last report):

Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 472 (- 16)

COVID-19 + Active Cases: 157 (- 1)

COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 3,452 (+ 17)

COVID-19 + Recovered: 3,250 (+ 17)

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 2 (- 3

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 45 (+ 1)

The additional COVID related death was a 93-year-old who had been fully vaccinated. Washington County says four of the 17 new cases had contact with someone who tested positive including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities and the remaining 13 cases did not know how they had been exposed.

Of the new cases, five have been fully vaccinated. The Washington County Public Health team urges residents who are not feeling well to stay home and get tested.

Washington County will be offering first doses of the Pfizer & single dose J&J COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday at the Hampton Town Hall (2629 State Route 22A) between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome based on the availability of the vaccine.

Washington County will also be offering first doses of the Pfizer & J&J COVID vaccine Thursday at the Hartford Central School (State Route 149) between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Walk-ins are welcome based on the availability of the vaccine.

More info and registration can be found on the Washington County website.