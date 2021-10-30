Washington County COVID update, October 28-29

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Washington County has reported 62 new COVID-19 cases and 53 recoveries since Wednesday. Of the new cases added, 17 had been fully vaccinated.

Current Washington County statistics (+/- change since the last report):

Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 640 (-16)

COVID-19 + Active Cases: 188 (+9)

COVID-19 + Confirmed Cases: 4,616 (+62)

COVID-19 + Recovered: 4,376 (+53)

COVID-19 Current Hospitalizations: 8 (No change)

COVID-19 Related Deaths: 52 (No change)

Of the new cases, 18 were in contact with someone who tested positive (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) and the other 29 cases don’t know how they were exposed.

(Washington County)

Public health officials say to stay home and get tested if you aren’t feeling well.

Washington County is planning to roll out additional booster doses for Moderna and J&J at vaccination clinics. The schedule is going to be released November 1.