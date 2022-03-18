WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Washington County Public Health Department sent out its weekly COVID-19 update for the week of March 18. The county has switched from daily to weekly updates as coronavirus case numbers have fallen.

As of Friday, there were a total of 41 active COVID-19 cases in Washington County. That number includes three cases that are hospitalized.

Washington County’s 7-day average positive coronavirus test rate stood at 2.6% as of Friday. Those include results from at-home test kits, reported online through the county portal.

The New York State COVID-19 vaccination map shows Washington County as having 39,039 residents who have completed their initial coronavirus vaccine doses. The site reports that21,874 residents have received a booster shot. That makes up 60.9% of the currently eligible population, or 35.7% of the total population.

Two nearby counties ranked as having the highest percentage of total residents with coronavirus booster shots in the state earlier this week. Warren and Saratoga counties posted the highest total rates, both at 45.7% of all county residents.

COVID-19 at-home test kits are available to pick up at Washington County’s facilities in Fort Edward. Kits can be picked up from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, at the Washington County Municipal Center (Building B) and at the Washington County Public Health Department building.

Washington County Public Health is also hosting COVID-19 tests with lab-confirmed PCR testing. Tests are available at Washington County Public Health, 415 Lower Main St., by appointment only, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. PCR test results typically have a 48-hour turnaround time.