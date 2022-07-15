WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Washington County Public Health released its weekly COVID-19 case update. The county confirmed 50 new cases over the last week, including both lab and at-home test results.

The county reported the death of one of its residents, stemming from COVID-19 infection. The resident was 86 years old, and passed away in May. At the time, it was inconclusive whether coronavirus infection played a factor, but Washington County was able to confirm the case after review with the county’s infection control team.

As of Friday, one Washington County resident was hospitalized due to reasons stemming from coronavirus infection. The county’s 7-day average positive test rate stood at 6.1%, not including at-home test kit results.

As of Friday, the CDC had Washington County ranked at a “low” coronavirus infection rate. Residents are asked to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, awaiting expanded availability of second booster shots. Anyone showing flu-like symptoms is urged to get tested for coronavirus.

COVID-19 at-home test kits are available for pickup through Washington County. Kits can be picked up from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Building B entrance of the Public Health building at the Washington County Municipal Center in Fort Edward. Those who need kits for an organization or business can coordinate with the county by phone at (0518) 747-7520, ext. 1, or by email at publicsafety@washingtoncountyny.gov.

The county also continues to operate a coronavirus PCR test site. PCR testing with a 48-hour turnaround time is available Monday-Friday at the municipal center by appointment only. Call (518) 746-2400 to make an appointment.