WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health reported 57 total active COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The county did not delineate how many of those cases were new as of Tuesday. Cases are contact traced by New York State public health personnel.

As of Tuesday, Washington County’s 7-day positive coronavirus test rate stood at 5.2%. There were two county residents hospitalized for coronavirus.

Washington County is giving out COVID-19 home test kits as they remain available at two different county locations. Kits can be picked up from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. Pickup locations include Washington County Municipal Center and the county Public Health Department, both located in Fort Edward.

Washington County also continues to operate a COVID-19 PCR testing site at 415 Lower Main St. in Hudson Falls. The PCR tests have a 48-hour result turnaround time. The clinic operates by appointment only. Anyone who tests positive from an at-home coronavirus test should report the result to Washington County online, and quarantine responsibly.