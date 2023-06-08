WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This summer, an annual family entertainment hoedown in Warrensburg turns 60 years old. Rides, music, food and more are on the way for the 60th annual Smoke Eaters Jamboree.

On Friday and Saturday, July 28-29, the gates will be open at the Warrensburg Recreation Field on Library Avenue. On Friday, gates open at 6 p.m. for an evening of music by After-FX DJ Service, an auction full of local goods, and kids entertainment from magician Mike Russo and Freckles the Clown. On Saturday, gates open at 5 p.m. for a chicken BBQ, with Jukebox Rebellion taking the stage for some live music at 6:30 p.m.

Across both days, the Smoke Eaters Jamboree features fireworks, a full midway, and carnival rides. Admission is $3 on Friday, and $5 on Saturday.