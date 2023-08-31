WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One of the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market’s annual festivals puts apples at the center of the table. The annual Apple Festival comes to the market on Friday, Sept. 15.

From 3 to 6 p.m., local vendors offer apples, pies, preserves, crafts, and much more. This year’s festival will be held in memory of former Saratoga Apple owner Nate Darrow. Apple-themed kids crafts will be offered by Richards Library Director Shelby Burkhardt.

Vendors coming to the market include:

Adirondack Harvest

Adirondack Serendipity

Adirondack Winery

As You Wish Signs & Gifts by Dina

Baked By Marlene

Birdy’s Designs

Calico Corner

Cover Your Sass Boutique

Dawn’s Delights

Earth Wear by Lauren

For the Love of Rocks

Hilton Family Farmstand

Juniper Hill Farm

Mac’s Pipes & Accessories

Nana’s Garlic Shack

Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm

North Country Microgreens

Northeast Corner Herb Farm

PaperPie

Personalized & Themed Items

Sugar Mountain Cookies

Trillium Farm

Whitefield Farm

Singer and songwriter Peter Burrall will accompany the festivities with live music, followed by a performance by Irv West & the Countryside Cut-Ups. Shoppers have a chance to win $20 in market bucks.