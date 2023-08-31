WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One of the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market’s annual festivals puts apples at the center of the table. The annual Apple Festival comes to the market on Friday, Sept. 15.

From 3 to 6 p.m., local vendors offer apples, pies, preserves, crafts, and much more. This year’s festival will be held in memory of former Saratoga Apple owner Nate Darrow. Apple-themed kids crafts will be offered by Richards Library Director Shelby Burkhardt.

Vendors coming to the market include:

  • Adirondack Harvest
  • Adirondack Serendipity
  • Adirondack Winery
  • As You Wish Signs & Gifts by Dina
  • Baked By Marlene
  • Birdy’s Designs
  • Calico Corner
  • Cover Your Sass Boutique
  • Dawn’s Delights
  • Earth Wear by Lauren
  • For the Love of Rocks
  • Hilton Family Farmstand
  • Juniper Hill Farm
  • Mac’s Pipes & Accessories
  • Nana’s Garlic Shack
  • Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm
  • North Country Microgreens
  • Northeast Corner Herb Farm
  • PaperPie
  • Personalized & Themed Items
  • Sugar Mountain Cookies
  • Trillium Farm
  • Whitefield Farm

Singer and songwriter Peter Burrall will accompany the festivities with live music, followed by a performance by Irv West & the Countryside Cut-Ups. Shoppers have a chance to win $20 in market bucks.