WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A senior care facility owned and operated by Warren County has been given the green light for funding to be used to make life better for the seniors living there. Countryside Adult Home is set to receive $4.6 million in capital improvement funding that will modernize the nursing home and tackle structural issues.

“Countryside Adult Home provides vital services to our seniors,” said Warrensburg Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty. “Warren County’s investment in our adult home will improve the lives of those who live and work at Countryside for years to come.” Geraghty also serves as Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

$1.2 million of the funds will go towards improved air filtration. The upgrades will elevate the home to MERV-13 standards, recommended for combatting further COVID-19 spread. Another $950K coming from American Rescue Plan Act funding will also go towards clearing the air.

Other improvements to the 48-bed nursing home include new air conditioning and furniture, and entirely replaced windows, doors and roofing. An additional $1.3 million is being supplied by New York State grant funding to help the project move forward.

“We are very excited about the impact this work will have,” said Amy McByrne, Countryside Adult Home Director. “Our care here for residents at Countryside Adult Home has always been superb, and with these improvements, our facility will be top-notch as well.”

Construction at the facility is set to begin in late 2022. The home also offers adult day care services in addition to residential care.