Warrensburg cancels Christmas events

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Event organizers have canceled 2020’s “Christmas in Warrensburgh,” what would have been the 32nd installment of the tradition. They cited the ongoing pandemic as the reason.

“We are very disappointed to not promote our businesses and provide an old fashioned holiday celebration for our community and visitors,” said Theresa Whalen, Chairperson of Warrensburgh Beautification, Inc.

Although they had worked for months on logistics, figuring out how to space events throughout the town and migrate tree lighting services online, rising case numbers forced their hand.

Whalen says some parts of the festivities will continue. Their Holiday Wreaths and Limited Edition Ornaments are available for purchase, and the U.S. Postal Special Holiday Cancellation, Letters to Santa, and virtual concerts will be permitted.

Even without an official tree-lighting ceremony, the town in the Adirondack Mountains will still be lit up for the holidays. Events planned by businesses or churches, which are not under the official umbrella of “Christmas in Warrensburgh” are likely to continue.