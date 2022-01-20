Warrensburg and Johnsburg schools hosting COVID vaccine clinics

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services is setting up COVID-19 vaccine clinics to cover school populations within the county, as the Omicron variant of coronavirus continues to spread. Two such clinics seek to aid residents in the county’s northern reaches in the next week.

On Thursday, Warren County announced coronavirus vaccine clinics coming to Johnsburg Central School and Warrensburg Central School. Neither clinic is limited to students or staff. Both will be open to members of the public, as well.

Johnsburg’s school clinic is set for 3-5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, at 165 Main St. in North Creek. In Warrensburg, the date is Thursday, Jan. 27 from 3:15-5:15 p.m. at 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg. There is no charge, and no proof of insurance is required.

The clinics offer first Pfizer doses for anyone ages 5 and up, as well as booster shots for those ages 12 and up. Those seeking a booster shot must have received their initial vaccine doses at least 5 months ago if those doses were Pfizer or Moderna, or at least 2 months ago if they were Johnson & Johnson/Janssen.

The clinics are part of a series that the county has run at area schools, although not all have been open to the public. Warren County also continues to operate vaccine clinics on Tuesdays from 4-6 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center.