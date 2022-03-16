WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Warren County’s daily COVID-19 update came with a new statistic. Vaccination data shared by New York State this week shows the county as tied for having the highest percentage of total residents who have received a coronavirus booster shot.

Warren County is reported as having 45.7% residents who have received a booster dose. The other one to hit that mark was neighboring Saratoga County. The counties come in at 65.7% and 67%, respectively, for currently-eligible residents who have been vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Warren County Health Services reported eight new COVID-19 cases, including five home tests. The county had a total of three hospitalized cases, down by two from Tuesday.

Over the last five days, Warren County had seen 70 new coronavirus cases. The county’s 7-day average positive test rate stood at 2.5%.

Warren County has ended its weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics, but a daily testing site remains in operation at the county municipal center from 9-11 a.m. on weekdays. The state-run site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury remains open as well.