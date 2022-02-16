WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Warren County Health Services reported 28 new COVID-19 cases in their daily update. That’s the lowest number of daily new cases that the county has seen since last Dec. 23.

The county reported eight hospitalizations, up by one from Tuesday. Five of those cases are among people who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

The county has seen 174 new coronavirus cases in the last 5 days. The county’s 7-day positive test rate sits at 6.6%. Both numbers have steadily declined over the course of February.

The county’s next planned school vaccine clinic is set for Warrensburg. On Thursday, Warrensburg Central School will host a vaccine clinic from 3:15-4:45 p.m.

Warren County’s weekly vaccine clinics continue at Warren County Municipal Center. Clinics run on Tuesdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Vaccines and booster shots can also be acquired at the state-run clinic at Aviation Mall in Queensbury.