GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Once again, snow is coming to the North Country in bands on Wednesday night. The inch count is forecast to rise right around where South Glens Falls meets Glens Falls – and where Saratoga County meets Warren County – as the region sees snow again Wednesday night into Thursday.

On Wednesday, Warren County DPW was taking a proactive approach the same way it has for the last few years. Brine trucks were out on county roads, with the intent of covering about 100 miles of road within the course of a single day. Brine is a water-and-salt mixture that is applied to roads in place of road salt, in order to stop ice from forming in the first place – rather than breaking up what’s there. The method has been adopted by an increasing number of municipalities due to its lower environmental impact, and has been praised in Lake George.

That said, county spokesman Don Lehman reported that salt reserves are ready to be employed, just in case. Warren County operates two DPW locations – one where Glens Falls meets Hudson Falls and Washington County, and the other in Warrensburg, north of Lake George. Meanwhile, the Adirondack Northway is the responsibility of New York State DPW crews.

The forecast early Wednesday showed 2-4 inches through most of Saratoga County, hiking up to an expected 4-7 inches starting in Glens Falls. That band covers Queensbury and the village of Lake George, with as much as 7-10 inches expected in North Creek and areas higher up on the lake.