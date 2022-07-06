LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last month’s fatal motorcycle accident on the Warren County Bikeway is prompting county officials to consider different measures to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Obviously, this tragedy has resulted in some additional scrutiny of this area,” says Warren County Director of Public Affairs Don Lehman. For the most part, Lehman says the county bikeway is safe with little to no issues. Last months accident was one of the only major incidents since the first section of the path opened to the public in 1978.

So, is improving safety on the path needed? “It’s still in the review process. This accident happened just a couple of weeks ago. They’re [Warren County Department of Public Works] working now, you’ve got a situation where you’ve got a private business. New York State has the right-of-way for Route 9. You’ve got the other road, Bloody Pond Road there and the county bikeway so you have a lot of entities that really have to figure out who is responsible for the property there,” Lehman explains.

Since Route 9 is a state route cutting through Lake George, Bryan Viggiani with the New York Department of Transportation says, “safety is always the top priority for the New York State Department of Transportation and we would review any request from a local official regarding potential safety enhancements.”

The Warren County Bikeway spans 9.4 miles connecting Lake George, Queensbury, and Glens Falls. When the path crosses the property of the Lake George Expedition Park, the guardrail separating the street and the path ends; around where 38-year old James “Jamie” Persons and 8-year old Quinton Delgadillo were killed.

“A potential of extending the guardrails has been mentioned by the people who use that area,” Lehman explains. “That would be something in New York State’s purview to do that. But our people are communicating with them to figure out exactly what has to be done and what is the best course of action to make that as safe as we can.”

On Tuesday, after several weeks in the hospital, 33-year old Anthony Futia was indicted on 13 charges including three counts of vehicular homicide. At the time of the crash, Futia was not legally allowed to drive a motorcycle or any other vehicle. A spokesperson with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles told NEWS10 he never had a license in the state of New York. They said he had multiple suspensions on his record, including in 2019 when he was charged with driving while impaired.