WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Warren County Health Services reported the death of another resident stemming from COVID-19 infection. The resident was in their 70s, and died while hospitalized. They had not been vaccinated for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the county confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases. Three of those came from at-home test kits.

As of Tuesday, there were eight hospitalizations stemming from coronavirus. Three of those were among vaccinated residents. One was in critical condition.

In the last 5 days, Warren County has seen 78 new COVID-19 cases. The county’s 7-day positive test rate stood at 4.6%.

COVID-19 test kits are available at Warren County Municipal Center at the DMV and Human Services Building entrances. Kits can also be obtained at town halls around the county, as well as Stewart’s Shops locations excluding those in downtown Glens Falls. Vaccines remain available on Tuesday afternoons at Warren County Municipal Center, and daily at Aviation Mall in Queensbury.